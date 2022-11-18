Jagtial: Sewing machines distributed by UBI to trained women

Jagtial: District Collector G Ravi said that women should acquire expertise in any field and rise to the level of providing employment to some others while standing on their own feet.

NABARD organised a free sewing training camp for 30 days in Lakshmipur village of Jagtial Rural mandal under their Micro Enterprises Development Programme. Sewing machines worth about Rs 2 lakh were distributed free of charge to the trained members of women's groups, by the Union Bank of India at the hands of Collector Ravi on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi said women should make plans to expand their business by creating their own market and demand with different types of designs according to the current times and trends. He congratulated the Union Bank of India for providing free sewing machines.

Regional head of Union Bank of India Arun Kumar said that they were providing many types of loan facilities through their bank, and women groups should avail them and grow financially.

Plans are being made to provide more types of loan facilities to the members of women's groups so that they can become self-employed and sustain themselves in the future, he said.

NABARD DDM Manohar Reddy said that the programme was successful as Union Bank of India distributed sewing machines free of cost to the members of the women's associations who were trained through the free sewing training camp organised by them.

Union Bank of India AGM Vamsi Krishna, District Lead Bank Manager Ponna Venkat Reddy, DRDA Additional PD Sudhir Kumar, Tehsildar Naveen, MPDO Rajeshwari, Mahatma Gandhi Fellow Navya, Sarpanchi Cheruku John, MPTC Sunitha, Deputy Sarpanchi Raghu Reddy, APM Gangadhar, CC Gangaram, VOA, CA and others participated.