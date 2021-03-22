Jalpally to get model vegetable market soon

Jalpally: After coming into being in 2016, the Jalpally Municipality is to get its first vegetable market as the government has cleared its proposal.

According to officials, the proposed market would come up in one acre at Police Grounds in Pahadi Shareef. Rangareddy District Collector Amoy Kumar along with other senior officials visited the place two weeks ago and approved the proposal.

"The revenue department cleared one acre of land at Police Grounds for the development of model Market while the government gave its nod to the project allocating fund to the tune of Rs25 lakhs There were some suggestions against the present location of the market at Police Ground but it is by and large a better place to promote vegetable market.

To make an appraisal of the location, the Collector Rangareddy Amoy Kumar and Additional Collector Prateek Jain visited the area two weeks back along with other senior officials and gave impromptu approval to the project," informed GP Kumar, Commissioner,Jalpally Municipality.

Unlike Shamshabad and other municipalities, Jalpally doesn't have any vegetable market in its purview. People here largely depend on neighbouring markets to get fresh veggies in the absence of a market.

Explaining about the proposed park on the forest land at Pahadi Shareef, the Commissioner said, "Actually it was not easy to get forest land for the purpose. Minister for Education PSabitha Indra Reddy has taken up the issue.

As the case is related to forest department, higher officials are working on it to pursue the matter to its fullest. Hopefully things will work positively soon."

Spread over an area of 30 sqkmwith a mixed population of around 80,374 (as per 2011 census), the Jalpally municipality is carved out by merging four Gram Pachayats such as Jalpally, Pahadi Shareef, Balapur and Kottapet in April 2016 to serve around 23,961 families.