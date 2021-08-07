Jayashankar, a mentor to Telangana says Collector A Sarath

Kamareddy: Acharya Kottapalli Jayashankar, a Telangana state ideologue, stood in support of the Telangana movement and his sacrifices have left a mentor in the hearts of the people of the state, said District Collector Dr A Sarath.

Professor Jayashankar's birth anniversary celebrations were held in the meeting hall of the Integrated District Office Complex on Friday and tributes with flowers to his portrait were paid by the District Collector and the administrators. In this context, Collector A Sarath called on us to reorganise the development of Telangana in the spirit of Jayashankar.

The Collector said that the authorities should see to it that the government welfare schemes are made available to those who are eligible. Sarath suggested that the employees should work with dedication to achieve a happy Telangana. Sarath lauded Telangana State for providing ideal governance in the world by implementing various development and welfare schemes in the State since its formation.

Collector Sarath said the government had set up integrated district office complexes with Chief Minister Chandrasekhara Rao's idea that the administration was beautiful under one umbrella. He said Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao was taking development and welfare in the state of Telangana on an equal footing.

Additional Collector of District Local Bodies Venkatesh Dhotre, RDO Vani, AO Ravinder and district officials were present on the occasion.