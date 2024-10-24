Jogulamba Gadwal Police Conducts Open House to Raise Awareness Among Students on Policing and Public Safety

Gadwal: "Students should not only focus on academics but also increase awareness about society and the services provided by the police" - District SP Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS

As part of Police Martyrs’ Remembrance (Police Flag Day), the District SP, Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, participated in the final day of the Open House event organized at the Police Parade Ground, aimed at raising awareness among students.

Addressing the students who visited the Open House stalls, the District SP emphasized the importance of students being active in academics and being aware of the developments in society as well as the services provided by the police department. Around 600 students from SR International School and Social Welfare Schools visited the stalls on the third and final day of the Open House.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP stated that the three-day Open House program was organized to make students aware of the police department's operations and the various services it offers to the public. He stressed the need for students to understand what a police station is, its role in maintaining law and order, and how it functions. For this purpose, stalls featuring SHE Teams, Cyber Security Wing, Communication, Anti-Drug Unit, Arms Exhibition, Dog Squad, and Bomb Disposal were set up to educate the students.

The SP also advised the students to focus on their future goals, study diligently, and use mobile phones only when necessary. He warned against opening suspicious links or sharing photos online, as this could lead to photo morphing and cybercrimes.

Key Topics Covered During the Event:

The concept of Friendly Policing and how beat and patrolling systems work day and night to maintain public safety and order.

The introduction of modern technology like face recognition systems and portable fingerprint devices to easily identify criminals.

The role of CCTV cameras in preventing crimes and solving cases swiftly.

How SHE Teams and Bharosa Centers work to protect women and girls.

Demonstrations of police weaponry, how they function, and when they are used.

The role of bomb squads in defusing explosives.

Precautions against Cyber Crimes, such as avoiding contact with strangers online and immediately reporting incidents to the Cyber Crime helpline number, 1930.

How dogs help in identifying criminals, thieves, and explosives.

Officers from various police departments, including the bomb squad, IT Core, Bharosa staff, SHE Teams, Fingerprints, and Communication teams, educated the students about the operations of the police department.

The event was attended by Armed Forces DSP Narendra Rao, RI Venkatesh, Harif, and RSI officers, along with 600 students and teachers from SR School and Social Welfare School.