Jogulamba Gadwal SP Holds Monthly Crime Review Meeting, Emphasizes Swift Investigations & Stronger Law Enforcement

Gadwal: A monthly crime review meeting was held on Monday at the conference hall of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Police Office. District SP T. Srinivas Rao presided over the meeting with police officials to review various cases, including Old UI, grave cases, ST/SC cases, and contested cases. The discussion focused on increasing the conviction rate in registered cases and taking necessary steps to expedite pending investigations.

During the meeting, the SP reviewed under-investigation cases and gathered details from police officials regarding both grave and non-grave cases. He emphasized the importance of close coordination between police officers and judicial authorities to ensure the speedy resolution of pending cases in all police station jurisdictions. The SP instructed the officials to complete investigations thoroughly and dispose of cases efficiently.

Focus on POCSO and SC/ST Cases

The SP directed officers to complete investigations into POCSO and SC/ST grave cases promptly and ensure that charge sheets are filed in court without delay. He stressed that every case should have a well-structured plan of action and that investigations should be conducted with high-quality standards. He also urged officers to obtain pending CC numbers in courts quickly. Furthermore, he reminded them that POCSO and SC/ST cases must be fully investigated and charge sheets filed within 60 days.

Cyber Crime & Visible Policing

Given the rising cybercrime cases, the SP instructed officers to speed up investigations in this domain. He also emphasized increased night patrolling to prevent thefts during the summer season. The role of women police officers was highlighted, with a directive to not only patrol the streets but also conduct awareness programs in women's colleges.

Enforcement & Special Measures

The SP issued a set of enforcement-related instructions, including:

Daily action plans and investigations should follow SOP guidelines.

Routine vehicle checks should be conducted every morning and evening.

Strict enforcement against unauthorized labor transportation in goods vehicles, including fines and vehicle seizures.

Organized vehicle checks where necessary.

Ensuring no pending arrests in ongoing cases.

Increased surveillance on lodges and known offenders.

Additionally, he instructed police officers to take action against public alcohol consumption, handle land disputes by binding over both parties, and monitor illegal sand and PDS rice transportation. He also emphasized daily monitoring of CCTV cameras and ordered the immediate repair of non-functional cameras.

Key Participants in the Meeting

The meeting was attended by Deputy SP Y. Mogilayya, CCS Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, Circle Inspectors T. Srinu (Gadwal), Ravi Babu (Alampur), Tata Babu (Shantinagar), all Sub-Inspectors from various police stations, and officers from other relevant departments.

The review meeting concluded with clear directives on crime control, investigation efficiency, and proactive law enforcement in Jogulamba Gadwal District.