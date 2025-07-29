Jogulamba Temple to Inaugurate New Annadanam Block on July 31 with Grand Vedic Ceremonies

Gadwal: In an important development for devotees, the management of the Jogulamba Temple has officially announced the relocation of its ongoing Annadanam (free meal service) program to a newly constructed facility. As per a press note released by temple authorities, the Annadanam program currently being held at the old dining facility will be shifted to the Annadanam Block located within the newly built Prasadam Scheme Building.

The shift to the new facility is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 31, 2025, following a series of religious rituals and auspicious ceremonies. The temple priests have decided the muhurtham (auspicious time) for the commencement of the Annadanam program in the new premises.

Schedule of Ceremonial Events:

Wednesday, July 30, 2025:

Religious rituals will begin on the preceding day at the new building premises. Events are scheduled as follows:

8:00 AM onwards:

Maha Ganapati Pooja

Punyahavachanam (purification ritual)

Samprokshanam (sprinkling of holy water)

Ritwik Varanam (invitation of Vedic scholars)

Maha Kalasha Sthapana (installation of sacred pots)

Vastu Mantaparchana (worship of building space)

Ganapati, Navagraha, Vastu, and Rudra Homams (fire rituals to various deities)

Thursday, July 31, 2025:

4:34 AM: Go (cow) Puja and Griha Pravesham (auspicious entry into the building)

11:00 AM: Poornahuti (final offering of the homam rituals)

12:00 Noon: Kalyanotsavam (divine celestial wedding) of Sri Jogulamba and Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy

1:00 PM: Commencement of Annadanam (mass feeding) for devotees in the new dining block

Important Note:

Temple authorities have clarified that from July 31, 2025, onwards, the daily Annadanam program will be conducted exclusively in the new Annadanam Block located within the Prasadam Scheme Building.

This shift is aimed at providing improved facilities and better service to the devotees visiting the temple. The new building has been designed to accommodate a larger number of visitors and ensure a more hygienic and spiritually vibrant environment for the sacred meal service.

Devotees and the general public are cordially invited to participate in the ceremonies and receive divine blessings.