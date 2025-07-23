Joint district DCCBs on path to Rs2,296-cr profits

Hanumakonda: The district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) in the erstwhile Warangal district are progressing on a path of achieving profits exceeding Rs2,296 crore For the financial year 2024–25, stated Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya and Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao on Tuesday. They inaugurated the new branch premises of the DCCB in Mulugu and Eturunagaram mandal centres.

They expressed happiness about moving into the new building in Mulugu district centre to provide better services to farmers and account holders; ever since establishment of DCCB they have been guiding the banks toward profitable growth.

Seethakka and Rao stated that customers and farmers in Mulugu municipality and surrounding areas like Eturunagaram were being provided with agricultural loans, Rythu Mithra/gold/education loans. They affirmed that efforts were on to enhance banking services in the coming days.