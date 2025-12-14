Reporter Complains to Collector Alleging Misuse of MLA’s Name and Photo in Kakulavaram Panchayat Polls

Gadwal: Bandari Sahadevu, a reporter who contested the Panchayat elections in Kakulavaram village of Gadwal mandal, has alleged that the misuse of the name and photograph of the sitting MLA was the primary reason for his defeat. On Friday, he submitted a formal complaint to the District Collector seeking action against his rivals.

Speaking to the media, the complainant stated that candidates contesting against him illegally used the name and photographs of the present ruling MLA, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, during their election campaign. He alleged that wall posters were printed and displayed bearing the MLA’s photo and name, in violation of the Panchayat Raj Act and election rules.

Sahadevu pointed out that as per the Panchayat Raj Act No. 13 of 2018 and earlier provisions, including AP Act 1995, candidates contesting local body elections are prohibited from using the names, images, or influence of political parties or party leaders for campaigning. Despite these clear legal restrictions, his opponents allegedly carried out propaganda by projecting the MLA’s association, thereby misleading voters.

He further alleged that villagers were influenced by fear, believing that government welfare schemes such as the Indiramma Housing Scheme might be withdrawn or their names removed from beneficiary lists if they did not support candidates perceived to be close to the ruling MLA. This, he claimed, significantly affected the voters’ mindset and deprived him of fair support, despite his intention to contest strictly in accordance with election norms and with a vision for village development.

Sahadevu appealed to the Additional Collector and the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) to take the matter seriously and initiate legal action against those responsible for violating election rules. According to media reports, the officials assured him that a proper inquiry would be conducted and that the issue would be brought to the notice of the Election Officer for further action.

The complaint has sparked discussions in the district over alleged violations of election norms in local body elections and the need for stricter enforcement to ensure free and fair democratic processes at the grassroots level.