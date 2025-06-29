Joorala Project Is Structurally Sound for 100 Years – MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Urges Public to Reject Rumors

Gadwal: At a press meet held today at the MLA camp office in Gadwal district headquarters, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy firmly dismissed rumors about the safety of the Priyadarshini Joorala Project, stating that the structure is strong and secure for at least another 100 years. He urged people, especially political leaders and media personnel, to refrain from spreading baseless fears and instead focus on constructive dialogue that benefits the public.

Visit by State Ministers and Political Controversy

Referring to the recent visit by State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Fisheries and Youth Affairs Minister V. Srinivas Goud to Joorala Project and Rayalampadu Reservoir on Saturday, the MLA criticized remarks made by a former legislator who allegedly claimed the project could collapse due to heavy vehicular movement near it.

"This kind of fear-mongering is neither responsible nor helpful. While there may be minor issues in the project, saying it is on the verge of collapse is completely false and misleading," said Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy. “People are being misled unnecessarily. These are not facts and are causing panic among locals.”

Governments Aim to Build, Not Destroy

He emphasized that no government, past or present, would ever wish harm on public infrastructure. On the contrary, all successive governments have worked to improve and modernize irrigation projects. “The current government is continuing efforts to resolve existing issues and strengthen the structure wherever necessary, with public welfare as the ultimate goal.”

Media Invited to Visit the Project

The MLA also directly addressed the media:

“Claims that the internal condition of the dam is dangerous are not correct. Officials are safely inspecting the inside areas of the project, and the media is welcome to join us tomorrow (Monday) to see it firsthand. We want the public to know the truth.”

He appealed to journalists to present accurate reports and avoid contributing to fear or misinformation. “Let’s not mislead the public. Come and see the truth for yourself.”

Political Allegiance: 'I Support the Party of Development'

Responding to criticism from some quarters about his political affiliations, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy clarified:

“I belong to the party of development. My support for the ruling party is solely to promote the growth of Gadwal constituency.”

He added that farmers, traders, and the general public in Gadwal deserve better infrastructure and development. That is why he is supporting the government in power, to ensure the constituency becomes a model for others in the state.

Development in Gadwal and Gattu Mandal

Highlighting progress made under his tenure, the MLA pointed out that Gattu Mandal, once considered among the most illiterate areas in Asia, has now seen literacy rise to 62%. Similarly, urban and rural development projects have taken place across Gadwal:

Construction of CC roads

Development of drainage systems

Upgrades in village infrastructure

Expansion and beautification of Gadwal town

Although some minor issues have caused delays in specific areas, the MLA assured that these would be addressed promptly.

Final Commitment

“Until my last breath, I will strive for the development of the Gadwal constituency,” declared Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy with emotion, reaffirming his commitment to the people.

Key Participants at the Press Meet

The event was attended by several local and district leaders including:

Joint District Director Subhan

Former MPP Pratap Goud

Former ZPTC Rajasekhar

Senior district leader G. Venugopal

Former councillor Srinu Mudiraj

Local leaders Govindu, Kurumanna Dharma Naidu, and other party workers and supporters.

With political tensions brewing and misinformation spreading rapidly, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy’s invitation to journalists for a ground-level inspection of the Joorala Project reflects a transparent approach to public communication. It remains to be seen how the media and opposition leaders respond to this call for factual accuracy.