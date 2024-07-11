Journey of learning: IAS trainee Collectors in Jogulamba Gadwal district

Gadwal: As part of the Telangana Darshan program, a group of IAS Trainee Collectors from the 2023 batch, recently allotted to Telangana State, embarked on a visit to Jogulamba Gadwal district. The team included Uma Harathi from Vikarabad District, Ajmira Sanket Kumar from Nizamabad, Garima Narula from Narayana Pet, Abhigyan Malviya from Adilabad, Ajay Yadav from Karimnagar, Mrinal Shreshta from Khammam, and Manoj from Sangareddy.

Their journey began with a visit to the revered Jogulamba Ammavari temple, a site of immense cultural and religious significance in the district. The temple visit provided the trainees with a deep sense of the local heritage and the spiritual ethos of the region.

Following the temple visit, the trainee collectors proceeded to the District Collector's office, where they were greeted by District Collector B. M. Santosh. In an engaging session, Collector Santosh briefed them about the various development and welfare programs being implemented in the district. The discussion was enlightening, offering the trainees a comprehensive understanding of the district's administrative efforts and challenges.

Next on their itinerary was a visit to Raghavendra Colony, a hub for handloom workers and textile manufacturing. Here, the trainee collectors had the opportunity to inspect the working conditions and the intricate process of making clothes. They interacted with the handloom workers, gaining valuable insights into their craft and the traditional methods employed in textile production. The visit also included a tour of a local handloom shop, where the trainees witnessed the final products of the meticulous handloom process.

Assistant Director of Handlooms Department Govindaiah, Tehsildar Venkateshwarlu, and other concerned officers accompanied the trainees throughout the program, providing additional insights and answering queries.

The visit to Jogulamba Gadwal district was an enriching experience for the IAS Trainee Collectors, blending cultural immersion with practical insights into district administration and local industries. This journey not only enhanced their understanding of the region but also prepared them for their future roles as administrators dedicated to the service of the nation.