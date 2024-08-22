Jr docs seek Kishan’s support in bringing Central Protection Act

Hyderabad: The junior doctors knocked on the doors of Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy seeking his support in bringing the Central Protection Act for the safety and security of the healthcare professionals.

The strike by the junior doctors entered the eighth day on Wednesday as the medicos from Osmania, Gandhi, ESI Hospitals took up protest at NIMS premises demanding justice for the medical student of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The doctors organised flash mobs at the NIMS premises creating awareness among the patients and their attendants on the atrocities and violence committed against women.

The doctors were angry that in spite of so many days of the incident taking place, no action was taken against the real culprits. They demanded the Centre and State governments to take steps for providing security to the doctors. A junior doctor from Gandhi, Dr Deepika said that it would be wrong to believe that what happened in Kolkata will not happen here in Hyderabad. “We are facing the same abuse here. We too don’t have security here. Those who are real culprits are not exposed. Don’t know why the West Bengal government is silent. This is not only the problem of doctors. People also should think. They are saying patients are facing inconvenience. We too don’t like patients suffering. We are doing night duties and performing emergency duty and coming to the protest programmes,” said Dr Deepika talking to reporters at NIMS.

The doctor said that people were not thinking why the junior doctors were doing all these things like boycotting the OPD services. Another doctor said that though the Supreme Court has taken up the case, it is for providing security and there was nothing on the Kolkata issue.

Later in the day, a team of the junior doctors met Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and sought his support for bringing the Central Protection Act for the safety of the doctors.