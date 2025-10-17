  • Menu
Jubilee Hills by-election BJP coordination committee meeting held

In the run-up to the Jubilee Hills by-election, BJP Telangana State President N Ramchandra Rao chaired a key BJP Coordination Committee meeting on Friday to strategise the party’s campaign roadmap.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, MP M. Raghunandan Rao, Peddi Reddy, Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, Dr N. Gautam Rao, T. Virender Goud, Vemula Ashok, and BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy attended the meeting.

