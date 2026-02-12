Jyoti Buddhaprakash appointed Singareni CMD

Hyderabad: Following a reprimand from the Centre, the state government has appointed senior IAS officer Jyoti Buddhaprakash as the full-time Chairman and Managing Director of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

The government is now set to resume the tendering process for the auction of the Naini coal mines shortly. Jyoti Buddhaprakash, a 2002 batch IAS officer, previously served as the Secretary to the SC Development Department before this transfer. Hailing from Karnataka, he is a medical professional by background and has held several key administrative positions across Telangana. Krishna Bhaskar, who held the post as a full additional charge, has been relieved.

Recently, the Ministry of Coal conducted a probe into the alleged misappropriation of Corporate Social Responsibility funds and is prepared to take action.