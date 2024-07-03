Live
K Keshava Rao set to join party, to resign from Rajya Sabha membership
In a major development, Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao is set to join the Congress party today. Rao will be resigning from his Rajya Sabha membership to officially join the party.
Speculations about his joining have been rife for the past few days, but with Rao maintaining silence, the talks were put on hold. However, the news of his joining the party has been confirmed today.
This move by Keshava Rao is seen as a significant blow to TRS and a major boost for the Congress party in Telangana. The political landscape in the state is expected to undergo a significant change with Rao's entry into the party.
