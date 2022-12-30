  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

K Krishna Sagar Rao express condolences on demise of PM Modi's mother

K Krishna Sagar Rao express condolences on demise of PM Modis mother
x

K Krishna Sagar Rao express condolences on demise of PM Modi's mother

Highlights

The Chief Spokesperson of Telangana Telangana State BJP K Krishna Sagar Rao has extended heartfelt condolences on the demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother Smt.Heeraben

The Chief Spokesperson of Telangana Telangana State BJP K Krishna Sagar Rao has extended heartfelt condolences on the demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother Smt.Heeraben. Stating that she has completed 100 years of age and left the world, Krishna Sagar said that Heeraben's life certainly needs to be celebrated, as it was quite eventful.

"To raise a son like PM Narendra Modi, she was evidently centred on higer order values, which shaped his destiny," Rao said adding that Heeraben's contribution to this nation is invaluable, as she presented a legendary leader like Narendra Modi.

He said losing one's mother is an irreparable loss and wished PM Narendra Modi would get strength to cope with this mammoth personal loss.

"I pray for her soul to rest in peace. Om Shanti," Krishna Sagar said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X