Kaleshwaram irregularities: ACB to begin probe into role of irrigation officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau is set to begin a probe into the alleged graft-oriented misdeeds by Irrigation Department officials in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The ACB has written a letter to the Irrigation wing seeking permission to question certain officials found to be corrupt.

The Vigilance Commission previously conducted a separate probe and prepared a list of the officials allegedly involved in the corruption relating to Kaleshwaram.

The Vigilance Commission had recommended the state government to initiate criminal proceedings against 17 officials of the state Irrigation Department (including those who have since retired) for their alleged role in the damage to the Medigadda barrage, causing huge financial loss to the state exchequer.

Sources said that the ACB was collecting information concerning the role of the 17 officials who allegedly swindled money during the construction of the barrage through various channels, including award of contracts in benami names, escalation of the costs of works, and mobilisation of advances without government approval.

Retired Engineer-in-chief Ch Muralidhar, Engineer-in-chief (operational) B Rajana Nagendra Rao, T Srinivas (Chief Engineer, Adilabad, who formerly worked as Chief Engineer to Central Design organization), V Phanibhushan Sharma (Director of works, Accounts), A Narendar Reddy (retired engineer-in- chief, Central Design Organization), KSS Chandra Sekhar (superintendent engineer, Central Designs Organization), H Baswaraj (Superintendent Engineer, Siddipet ) and H Baswaraj who was superintendent engineer of Siddipet Division are among the 17 officials who will be grilled by the probing agency soon.

The specific role of the Irrigation wing officials would be established with evidence before filing charge-sheets and proceeding against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Officials said that the Justice PC Ghose Commission report had already given its nod to the government to proceed against the officials allegedly involved in the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

“Soon after receiving approval from the Irrigation wing, the ACB will act”, officials said.