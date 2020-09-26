Complete Rythu Vedika buildings by tomorrow: Kamareddy Collector Dr A Sharath

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath directed the officials concerned to complete the construction of Rythu Vedika buildings by September 27 and without compromising on quality. He visited Sadashiva Nagar, Gandhari and Gudimetta villages on Friday and told rural public representatives that people should be motivated to take precautions against seasonal diseases and infections.

Sharath said in the absence of vaccine, only strict adherence to norms and restrictions could be help in curbing Covid19. He asked the rural elders to ensure that the villagers follow norms like maintaining physical distance, cleaning hands with sanitiser and wearing masks to combat corona.

Collector Sharath said construction of Palle Prakruthi Vanalu would bring peace of mind to rural people. He inspected Palle Prakruthi Vanalu and also rythu vedika buildings in Sadashiva Nagar and Gandhari mandal headquarters and suggested setting up of a protective fence around the plants.

After observing rice mills in Gudimetta, Collector Sharath suggested the rice millers prepare rice on line with the government's target.

Sarpanches Srinivas Reddy, Sadashiva Nagar, and Sanjiv, Gandhari DRDO Chandramohan Reddy, DPO Naresh Kumar, RDO Srinivasa Nayak, MPDO Ashok, Satish and officials of various departments were present.