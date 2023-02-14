Kanti Velugu camp held at Police Commissionerate

Karimnagar: Kanti Velugu camp was organised for police families at Karimnagar Police Commissionerate here on Monday.

District Collector RV Karnan and Police Commissioner L Subbarayadu inaugurated the camp. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector and CP said that the members of police families should take advantage of the opportunity provided by the government.

Karnan said that if there was any suspicion of vision impairment, one should immediately undergo an eye examination. If neglected, problems would arise in the future. All the members of police families should undergo tests, he suggested.

Subbarayudu along with 200 members of police families underwent tests in the camp. District Medical Officer Javeria, Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan, Town ACP Tula Srinivasa Rao, CAR ACP Pratap, SB inspector G Venkateshwarlu, RIs Suresh, Mallesham, Janimia and others participated.