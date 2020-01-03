Karimnagar: Don't hesitate to clear doubts, Collector tells students

Karimnagar: The first step of any person, in whatever stage he/she might be now, will start from school, stated District Collector K Shashanka.



As part of the second phase of Palle Pragathi, Collector Shashanka visited Chamanpalli and Dubbapalli villages present under Karimnagar rural mandal on Friday and launched the programme by driving a tractor that was distributed to Chamanapalli village panchayat. Later, he inspected the schools in Chamanpalli and Dubbapalli and interacted with the students.

He told the students that they must learn everything from the school stage without missing classes and lessons taught by the teachers. The students should not afraid and hesitate to ask doubts and questions regarding the subjects. They must freely interact with the teachers to gain more knowledge from them and should discuss with the teachers on various aspects. Since students spend most of the day in the school, lot of things must be learnt in the school only, he suggested.

Collector Shashanka suggested the students along with focusing on studies, every student must learn how to ride a bicycle, how to swim, how to dance and must participate in sports and games. Learning all these extracurricular activities must be completed in the school stage, he added.

After inspecting the villages, Shashanka suggested the sarpanches of these two villages to plant saplings before the completion of second phase of Palle Pragathi programme and must give necessary protection to the planted saplings. Construction of soak pits and setting up dumping yards must be completed and must focus on increasing literacy percentage in villages.

Special Officer Rajarshi Shah, MRO Sudhakar, MPDO Pavan Kumar, MPP Lakshmaiah, EOPRD Jagan Mohan, MEO Bhadraiah and sarpanches Laxmi and Durga and ward members were present along with villagers.