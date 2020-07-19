Karimnagar: Drinking water will be supplied every day, says Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: Pure drinking water will be supplied every day to the people living in Karimnagar city through Mission Bhagiratha project, said the BC welfare minister, Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday.

The minister participated in the review meeting that was held with the officials of municipal, water grid, public health and L&T engineering at the Collectorate conference hall in Karimnagar.

During the meeting, Kamalakar ordered the officials to speed up the Mission Bhagiratha project works by completing the pending construction works of tanks and pipeline laying works as early as possible for supplying water daily to the people living in the city.

He further instructed to complete the interconnection works of pipeline which are in pending along with giving tap connections to every household as early as possible. Collect the water samples on a regular basis to check the purity of water and keep the tanks cleaned regularly.

Arrange special teams, ask them to supervise the water supply and prevent the leakages of pipelines if they find any, along with keeping the required materials ready all the time. The handpump sets must be repaired and it is the responsibility of municipal officials to keep a regular check on them, he ordered.

The minister on reviewing smart city works ordered the officials concerned to provide all the facilities in the Smriti Vanam which is going to be established surrounding the lower Manair Dam trench in about 23 acres of land along with speeding up the works to complete them as early as possible, he added.

District collector, K Shashanka; Mayor, Sunil Rao; Additional collector, Shyam Prasad Lal and others were also present.