Karimnagar: Eatala Rajender on whirlwind tour of villages

Karimnagar: Former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender has been visiting several villages in Huzurabad constituency holding consultations with the people, leaders, youth and activists.

It might be noted that the former minister's padayatra was temporarily stopped after he fell sick recently. In order to maintain contact with people he has been touring the villages seeking their support to him in the ensuing Huzurabad by-election.

On Friday he visited Vantadupula, Bujunuru, Seethampeta, Marrivanipalli and Sirisedu villages Ellandakunta mandal. He carried out one to one interactions sitting down with the people at village Rachabanda. Rajender took their opinion on the present situation in the constituency and is expected to receive full support of the people in every village he visits. The youth, especially promised to support Rajender and BJP in the by-election and to send Rajender to the Assembly. He said he would be their questioning voice in the Assembly.

Former minister has asked the people not to forget him as was the reason for the governments' decision to give away the pensions, ration cards and sheep that were being distributed due to his resignation.