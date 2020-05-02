Karimnagar: Foolproof arrangements for 2nd phase of rice distribution

Karimnagar: To help the people of below poverty level during the lockdown period, the government had distributed 12 kg rice through ration shops and sanctioned Rs 1,500 to white ration card holders in April. The district administration has made all necessary arrangements to continue this process in May in Karimnagar district.



Already the officials had supplied rice to the store houses in all the mandals and gearing up to supply rice to ration shops across the district. There are about 2,74,620 white ration card holders in the district with as many as 8,17,156 units. The rice required to distribute to all the beneficiaries will be around 98.05 lakh kilos, which will be distributed through a total of 487 rations shops present across the district.

Irregularities occurred during rice distribution in last month as rice was distributed through Key register process. Around 10 per cent of card holders took the rice from several ration shops more than two times deceiving the officials. To overcome such problems, the officials are taking all necessary steps to prevent irregularities that took place in previous month and decided to issue coupons and distribute rice through e-pass (Electronic Point of Sale) machines.

Date and time will be printed on these coupons, issued to ration shop dealers. This will help the dealers to note down the details of card holders to avoid giving rice second time to the same beneficiary.

Keeping in view of the present lockdown, the officials also making arrangements for maintaining social distance at ration shops by making markings and issuing coupons to limited number of white ration card holders.