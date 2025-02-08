Karimnagar: Mushtaq Ali submits nomination

Karimnagar: Laksh School Chairman Dr Mohammad Mushtaq Ali filed his nomination as a candidate for the MLC Graduate election from Karimnagar, Medak, Adilabad, Nizamabad constituency, on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Mustaq said that the main reason to contest the election is to solve the problems of graduates and provide necessary employment opportunities to them.

He expressed his vision over strengthening the education system and paving the way to skill, innovation and research based learning, in addition to effectively raising the problems of graduates to the government. He promised to provide scholarships and financial assistance to the poor and talented students. He called upon the graduates to excise their right to vote and choose the right one, as it’s a very crucial election regarding the future of graduates.