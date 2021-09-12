Karimnagar: People urged to make use of National Lok Adalat

Karimnagar: District Principal Sessions Judge Priyadarshani on Saturday said that even long pending cases could be resolved in single hearing if both the litigants approach the Lok Adalat.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the National Lok Adalat held at the district legal service authority building in the district courts complex in Karimnagar on Saturday, she said that Lok Adalat would be very useful for the speedy resolution of cases pending in the courts.

She said that during the pandemic many cases were kept pending due to closure of courts and many cases were waiting to be heard and judged. All such cases could be settled expeditiously in the Lok Adalat, she added.

Speedy resolution of cases in the Lok Adalat would save clients time and money, she said and added that there was no possibility of appealing to the higher courts again if the cases were settled in the Lok Adalat.

The National Lok Adalat identified 4,000 across Karimnagar district, the judge said. The Judge stated that currently more than 70,000 cases were pending in all the courts in Karimnagar district. New cases were being registered in the courts on a daily basis.

National Lok Adalat was dealing with conciliatory criminal cases, civil lawsuits and family disputes, cheque bounce cases and cases related to motor vehicle act, bank, chit fund cases and land disputes, she said.

The meeting was attended by additional Collector local bodies Garima Agarwal, district legal services authority secretary Sujay, bar association president Raghunandan Rao, additional DCP Chandramohan and others.