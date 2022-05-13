Karimnagar: Red Cross Society sets example, donates blood for 59th time

Karimnagar: There are many service organisations around the world to help the poor and deserving, Red Cross Society stands out among them.

Inspired by this, Radhakrishna Reddy set up the Indian Red Cross Society in Karimnagar in 1990. Keshava Reddy is the chairman and Radhakrishna Reddy is the secretary and the District Collector is the president. Radha Krishna himself has donated blood 59 times, thus encouraging people to donate blood.

The organisation works in collaboration with charities and staff. District Red Cross Society secretary Radhakrishna Reddy has been conducting blood donation camps extensively and awareness programmes in colleges in the district.

Around 30 blood donation camps are held annually. Awareness programmes on natural disasters and first aid are conducted at various degree colleges and community centers.

The Red Cross Society distributed masks and collected blood to help needy people during the Covid pandemic in the district last year.

The society also also distributed food parcels along with daily necessities and hygienic kits to the labourers living in the slum area and working in brick kilns.

In addition to the pucca building for the Red Cross Society in the district, there is an 11 gunta site on the Agricultural Market premises and a 28-gunta site where the AYUSH building was constructed.

The main purpose of the organisation is to donate blood to those at risk. "We have over 2,000 blood donors. We have six employees. We are working to create more and better facilities to store blood. Services are getting better with the full cooperation of the District Collector and other officials," Radhakrishna Reddy told The Hans India.