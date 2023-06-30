Karimnagar: Sathish Kumar releases water in Gauravelli project

Karimnagar: MLA Voditala Sathish Kumar on Thursday released water in Gauravelli project and said that opposition parties are talking nonsense and should tell what development was done in Husnabad constituency before Telangana came.

The leaders who were then MPs and MLAs from 2009 to 2014, the Congress government was in power at the Centre and in the State, but they did not even remove the soil from the Gauravelli project, but now the project has been completed and the water has been released now, he said.

CM KCR fulfilled his promise to complete the Gauravelli project and irrigate the lands of Husnabad with Godavari water and make this area green. During the Congress regime, then Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy had close relations with the then Congress MLA, but he failed to ensure funds for the constituency development, Sathish Kumar said.

Now Husnabad Constituency has RDO Office, ACP Office, 16 Sub Stations, R&B, National Highway Offices, Various Departmental Offices, Polytechnic College, Model School, BC, SC, ST Residential Schools, Degree College, Teacher Training Center and Integrated Office.

Every village has roads, CC roads, drainage system, Mission Bhagiratha water to every house, various social buildings, Vaikunta Dhamams, thandas have been made into village panchayats, every house in the constituency has received welfare fruits of Telangana government, the MLA said. He said that the town of Husnabad has been made from a Gram Panchayat to a Municipality, and now we have developed Husnabad 10 years in advance. People are watching everything and will teach a lesson to opposition parties.