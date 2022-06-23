Karimnagar: Single use plastics ban from July 1

Karimnagar: Come July 1, the Union government's ban on single use plastic will come into force. Accordingly, Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has decided to strictly enforce the law and take penal action against the persons and traders for using single use plastic in the town by constituting a special task force.

Disclosing this at a meeting with the private traders in Municipal office on Thursday, Municipal Commissioner Sewa Islavath said that the task force would conduct special drives to check the use of single use plastics and completely eradicate it. Stating that the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, declares that the single use plastics would be phased out in the country, he appealed to the people to discourage the use of plastics and carry a cloth bag.

On this occasion, the Commissioner released a poster to educate the people about the ill-effects of using plastics and the loss it was causing to the environment. He also urged the traders not to use the single use plastics and dispose of the stocks before July 1.

He said that the MCK would be organising awareness programmes as well as launch special drive to completely eradicate the use of single use plastics. Deputy commissioner Triyambakeshwar, Sanitation supervisors Raja Manohar,Environment officer Swamy, sanitation inspectors Venkanna, Sridhar, Gattu Srinivas, Srinivsa and others were also present.