Karimnagar to host Numaish next year

Hyderabad: Efforts are being made to organise a Numaish in Karimnagar town next year.

The representatives of Nampally Exhibition Society called on Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Boinpalli Vinod Kumar at the Ministers' Quarters in Hyderabad on Wednesday and expressed their desire to organise the Numaish in 2023.

Speaking to the media, former MP Boinpalli Vinod Kumar said that Minister Gangula Kamalakar had earlier requested the members of Nampally Exhibition Society to organise the Numaish in Karimnagar as the town has been rapidly developing on all fronts for the last few years on par with other major cities in India. Members of the Exhibition Society also have come to a conclusion that there is huge potential for business and have expressed their readiness to organise the Numaish in Karimnagar. The Numaish is the largest Consumer Exhibition in Hyderabad. An annual event which usually starts at the beginning of the New Year is the only event in the world which is organised for more than a month. After the completion of Nampally Exhibition, with the help of the State government, the Numaish will be held at Karimnagar in 2023, Vinod Kumar said.

He said it would be the first time in the history of All India Industrial Exhibition Society for planning to organise the Numaish outside of Hyderabad.

Nampally Exhibition Society vice-president Ashwin Margam, former vice-president Dr Prabha Shankar, Secretary Sainadh Dayakar and other members were present.