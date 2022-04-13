Karimnagar: Youth make beeline for coaching centres to prepare for job tests

Karimnagar: With the State government announcing large scale recruitment drive for the first time after the formation of Telangana, youth are preparing for the job training and are engaged in material collection across erstwhile Karimnagar district.



It may be noted that the government announced that it would fill up around 80,039 vacancies and notified 39,000 job vacancies, besides regularising 11, 103 contract jobs. It revived the hopes of getting a government job among the qualified youth.

The aspiring candidates are going to coaching centres preparing to get a job and also taking suggestions from seniors and spending time in libraries to refer books. As part of the material collection, there is a crowd of students in book stalls and libraries.

The government has already set up SC, ST and BC study centres to provide free coaching for various jobs. Officials are preparing to set up training centres in each Assembly constituency.

Most of the unemployed are running to various coaching centres located in the suburbs. Meanwhile, MLAs from various constituencies have set up free coaching centres to support students. Acceptance of applications has now started in the free coaching centres set up under ST, BC and SC Study Circles.

Academics are suggesting that a job can be secured if the candidates study systematically. Large number of coaching centres are being set up in various parts of the district headquarters with the government giving nod to fill the vacancies. Until now, coaching centres limited to Hyderabad city are being set up in various parts in Karimnagar city like Mankammatota, Mukharampura, Geetabhavan Chowrasta, Kaman Chowrasta, Vavilalapally and others.

Kondashetti Anita, a resident of Duddeda village, said, "my parents have been supporting my education since childhood. I am getting ready to secure a job and I am waiting for a job after completing my PG. I will study hard and get a CI job no matter how many difficulties I face."

District Library Chairman Enugu Ravinder Reddy told The Hans India that the coolers have been provided at the library and fresh water being supplied to the unemployed youth who come to the library to study due to the intensity of the sun.