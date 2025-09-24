Live
- Can’t expect HCs to handle all matters with half strength: SC
- All meat shops in Varanasi to remain shut during Navratri
- Huge Discounts on 55-Inch TVs at Amazon Great Indian Festival: Save Up to 65% on LG, Samsung, Sony, and More
- SC to pass order over Raj river contamination issue on Oct 9
- Google Introduces AI Gaming Coach ‘Play Games Sidekick’ for Android Gamers
- India Slams Pakistan At UN, Accuses It Of ‘Bombing Own People’ In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Delhi ‘Godman’ Accused Of Molestation, Students Testify Against Him
- HC stays govt order capping movie ticket prices at Rs 200
- Bengaluru Airport City, GAIL Gas Ltd ink deal to expand gas distribution
- NIMHANS launches month-long initiative to create awareness about mental health
Karuna Reddy awarded PhD in Chemistry from JNTUH
Hyderabad: Karuna Reddy, of Katkur village in Bachannapet mandal, Jangaon district, has been conferred a Doctorate in Chemistry by Jawaharlal Nehru...
Hyderabad: Karuna Reddy, of Katkur village in Bachannapet mandal, Jangaon district, has been conferred a Doctorate in Chemistry by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). Her research, conducted as a full-time scholar at the university’s Kukatpally campus, culminated in the successful submission and evaluation of her thesis titled “Design, Synthesis and Characterization of Indole, Thiazolopyridine Based Heterocyclic Compounds and Their Biological Studies.” The work was guided by Prof. Chittireddy Venkataramana Reddy.
Karuna Reddy will formally receive her PhD degree at JNTUH’s 14th convocation. She previously completed her M.Sc. in Organic Chemistry from the same university, where she emerged as the university topper and was awarded a gold medal during the 7th convocation.
In recognition of her academic excellence, she was selected for the prestigious INSPIRE Fellowship by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, which supported her research for five years. Notably, her husband, Dr. Shadagonde Karunakar Reddy, a senior Congress leader and Chairman of JNTUH JAC, also earned his PhD in Mathematics from JNTUH in 2014. The couple’s shared academic journey at the same institution has drawn admiration from peers and faculty alike.
JNTUH officials, faculty members, student organizations, and well-wishers have extended their congratulations to Karuna Reddy on her achievement, celebrating her dedication to scientific research and her contribution to the field of chemistry.