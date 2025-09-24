Karuna Reddy awarded PhD in Chemistry from JNTUH

Hyderabad: Karuna Reddy, of Katkur village in Bachannapet mandal, Jangaon district, has been conferred a Doctorate in Chemistry by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). Her research, conducted as a full-time scholar at the university’s Kukatpally campus, culminated in the successful submission and evaluation of her thesis titled “Design, Synthesis and Characterization of Indole, Thiazolopyridine Based Heterocyclic Compounds and Their Biological Studies.” The work was guided by Prof. Chittireddy Venkataramana Reddy.

Karuna Reddy will formally receive her PhD degree at JNTUH’s 14th convocation. She previously completed her M.Sc. in Organic Chemistry from the same university, where she emerged as the university topper and was awarded a gold medal during the 7th convocation.

In recognition of her academic excellence, she was selected for the prestigious INSPIRE Fellowship by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, which supported her research for five years. Notably, her husband, Dr. Shadagonde Karunakar Reddy, a senior Congress leader and Chairman of JNTUH JAC, also earned his PhD in Mathematics from JNTUH in 2014. The couple’s shared academic journey at the same institution has drawn admiration from peers and faculty alike.

JNTUH officials, faculty members, student organizations, and well-wishers have extended their congratulations to Karuna Reddy on her achievement, celebrating her dedication to scientific research and her contribution to the field of chemistry.