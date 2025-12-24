Kavitha demands full-fledged facilities at AIIMS Bibinagar

Bibinagar: TelanganaJagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha demanded that full-fledged facilities be provided at the AIIMS in Bibinagar. On Tuesday, she visited the AIIMS campus in Bibinagar, here.

During the visit, she spoke in detail with medical officers and enquired about the healthcare services being provided to patients. She also interacted with school students who had come to visit the institute and spent some time talking with them.

Kavitha said that the true objective of AIIMS would be fulfilled only when comprehensive medical services are made available. She spoke to patients as well and gathered feedback on the facilities being provided at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the responsibility of fulfilling the promises made to RRR project-affected people lies with Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. She demanded that the RRR alignment must be changed to support Rayagiri farmers who have already lost their lands multiple times.

Kavitha made it clear that she would continue to fight on behalf of the affected people. Telangana Jagruti leaders accompanied her during the visit.