Kavitha Demands White Paper on Telangana Government’s Borrowings
BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha has criticised the Congress-led Telangana government over its borrowing practices, demanding transparency on the state’s financial status.
Hyderabad: BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha has criticised the Congress-led Telangana government over its borrowing practices, demanding transparency on the state’s financial status. She alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government had taken loans amounting to ₹1.58 lakh crore in a short period.
Kavitha compared this to the previous BRS administration, stating that during its nine-year rule, the government had incurred a debt of ₹4.17 lakh crore, with proper records for every rupee borrowed. She challenged the current government to release a white paper detailing its loans and expenditures.
Accusing Congress leaders of misleading the public, Kavitha asserted that the people deserved clarity on the state’s financial decisions. Her remarks come amidst growing political debates over Telangana’s economic management.