Kavitha holds talks with Union Minister Athawale over 42% BC quota

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has appealed to Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale to take the initiative to ensure that the bills passed by the Telangana Assembly and sent for the President’s approval to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in Telangana are approved.

The Union Minister Athawale, who arrived in Hyderabad on Friday, met MLC Kavitha. On this occasion, they discussed the BC movement being carried out by Telangana Jagruthi and the issue of providing 42 per cent reservation to BCs. At the same time, a petition was submitted to the President to take the initiative to approve the BC bills.

Kavitha stated that the role of the masses in the development of civilization in the construction of society for generations is very crucial, and at the same time, the lack of representation of those communities in local bodies on the basis of their population is a matter of concern. She explained that OBCs have been agitating for equal opportunities across the country, especially in Telangana, for a long time, and that Telangana Jagruthi strongly believes that the demand for 42 per cent reservation in education, jobs, and local bodies for BCs in Telangana is fair, and in this regard, movements and round table meetings have been organized democratically across the state under the auspices of Telangana Jagruthi. She reminded that the Telangana state government introduced and passed two separate bills in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council and sent them for the President’s approval.

MLC Kavitha brought to the attention of the Union Minister that even though a long time has passed since the bills were sent for the President’s approval, they have not yet received the seal of approval. “We appeal to you to take the initiative to give the President’s approval to the bills providing 42 per cent reservation to BCs in Telangana,” said Kavitha.