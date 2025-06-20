Kavitha pitches for pujas by Banjara priests in Hathiram mutt

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday requested the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman, B R Naidu, to provide an opportunity for Banjara Peethadhipas (spiritual leaders) from the Telugu states to perform poojas at the Tirupati Hathiram Bawaji Mutt in Tirumala.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, accompanied by various Banjara Peethadhipas from Telangana, made a courtesy call to the TTD Chairman B R Naidu in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Telangana Jagruthi President specifically requested the TTD Chairman to allow Banjara (Sugali, Lambadi) Peethadhipas and priests to perform pujas at the Mutt on the occasion of Hathiram Bawaji Jayanti on June 30, and to make arrangements for offering Naivedyam (food offerings).

TTD Chairman B R Naidu has assured that a special meeting would be convened soon with the administrators of Hathiram Bawaji Peetham and tribal Peethadhipas. A decision, he said, would be taken in this meeting to discuss and facilitate the performance of pujas and offering of Aarti at the Haritam Bawaji Mutt premises.

The TTD Chairman further assured that special pujas and offerings would be conducted on the occasion of Hathiram Bawaji’s birth anniversary on June 30.