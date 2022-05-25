Kavitha to address national women legislators conference on May 27

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS party MLC and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha will be addressing a session on "Under-representation of Women in Decision Making bodies" on May 27.

The event is in being hosted by Kerala Legislative Assembly. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha along with Ritu Khanduri, the speaker of the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha, Annie Raje, from the National Federation of Indian Women, will be addressing the session and MP Remya Haridas will moderate the session.

National women legislators conference, Kerala will be held in Tiruvanathapuram from May 25 to 27 May.

