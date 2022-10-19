Kavitha to be made BRS chief spokesperson?

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is in Delhi for over a week, is learnt to be giving final touches to the framework of the proposed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

In the process, it is learnt that KCR had zeroed in on the name of his daughter and MLC K Kavitha for the post of party chief spokesperson and perhaps she would be the main coordinator of the BRS.

Though there is no official confirmation, the party, it seems, felt that Kavitha would be the best choice for the job since she has been a Lok Sabha MP and has good contacts with the leaders of all parties. She is also known for her oratory skills and putting forward her views powerfully.

Kavitha is also fluent in Telugu, English and Hindi languages and hence she would communicate ably with the leaders of all regions as well as the media, KCR felt.

The pink party feels that there is need for enlisting the support of all anti-BJP parties and the media as well to promote the national party concept and take the fight against the BJP forward. An official announcement is expected soon.