‘Kavitha’s revolt is like Cong directed ‘Chaar Patta’ movie’

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar called the banner of the revolt of BRS MLC K Kavitha a “Chaar Patta” (game of four) film produced and directed by the Congress under the banner of Kalvakuntla Arts with Kalakuntla Kavitha performing the main lead.

Addressing at Karimnagar on Saturday, he said that he was not aware of any meeting between BJP MP Eatala Rajender and BRS MLA and senior leader T Harish Rao. “This is all a drama being staged by the Congress. A similar drama has been unfolding with Kavitha under the banner of “Kalvakuntla Arts Creations” and the direction and production of the Congress party, a film called “Chaar Patha” is being run.” Besides, in the film, former chief minister and BRS supremo, K Chandrasekhara Rao has been portrayed as a joker.”

The entire episode of the BRS MLC’s banner of revolt within the party does not bring benefit to the people in any way.

He alleged a conspiracy to divert public attention away from discussing the six guarantees, using meaningless distractions.

He recalled that during the previous BRS government, whenever several MLAs came into contact with the BJP, KCR lured them back from deserting the party with the false promises of forging an alliance with the BJP and getting them a union minister post.

“BRS is essentially a family-run and corrupt party. To avoid the arrest of Kavitha, BRS tried to join hands with the BJP. But we (BJP) didn’t allow such a corrupt and dynastic party to be anywhere near us. BJP keeps a clear distance from family-centric parties,” he added.

Knowing this, and to distract the people, Congress has become the producer and director of the movie “Chaar Patha” under Kalvakuntla Arts Production. No matter how much drama they enact, there is no question of bringing BRS close to us. There’s no scope for any alliance with that party, he clarified.

The Union Minister termed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks during the Jai Hind rally seditious. He said both Congress and BRS are trying to collude to prevent the BJP from coming to power. But no matter how many conspiracies they hatch, they won’t be able to prevent the BJP from coming to power this time, he said.