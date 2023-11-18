KCR bye bye: Kharge targets CM’s farmhouse stay

Claims joint efforts to ensure Congs’ defeat in upcoming polls



Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge felt that the BJP in Telangana was restraining itself to help BRS win. He felt that the saffron party has given up without any competition, as there remains a 'secret understanding' between the two parties.

Kharge, who was addressing a public meeting at Quthbullapur as part of the election campaign, said that both the BRS and the BJP were making efforts to ensure Congress loses the polls. “BJP and BRS are in direct contest with Congress, and the BJP, without any contest, has apparently given up, as they are nowhere to be seen. They are putting in joint efforts to ensure Congress loses. But I can assure you that despite all our efforts, Congress will not feel threatened,” he asserted.

The Congress president reiterated that Sonia Gandhi, with clear intention and keeping in mind the aspirations of the people, gave Telangana, but not for a single family to enjoy the fruits of bifurcation. “The aspirations of the people were not fulfilled during all these years, as BRS has remained in power,” he added.

Earlier during the day, while launching the party’s manifesto, Kharge, while referring to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s alleged habit of spending maximum time in his farmhouse, felt that time had come to confine him there. He said people were not ready to see him as the CM once again, and now the catchphrase ‘KCR bye bye’ is reverberating in the air.

Kharge, who launched the manifesto explaining the reasons behind Telangana’s formation, emphasised that Sonia Gandhi backed the idea to help the people of Telangana, but those involved in looting it remained at the helm for too long. He affirmed that Congress will definitely implement all six guarantees, and the decision to implement them will be taken once the party comes to power and on the first day of the cabinet meeting.