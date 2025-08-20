KCR, Harish approach HC against Ghose report

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday approached the Telangana High Court against the PC Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project, which was submitted to the government recently.

According to sources, the BRS chief has asked senior leader T Harish Rao and his legal team to file petitions in the High Court against the report. KCR and Harish Rao filed two separate petitions in the court.

The BRS leaders’ contention was that the government had prepared a biased, 60-page summary of the main report prepared by the PC Ghose Commission. The content of the summary was selective and politically motivated, they alleged. KCR had several rounds of meetings with senior leaders and legal team on how to proceed with regard to the report.

They said the government made public the findings of the commission through a press conference without giving them an opportunity to respond.

The Ghose panel had recently submitted a 650-page report to the government on Kaleshwaram. The Commission had found irregularities and said the project was a colossal waste of public money. The petition is likely to come up for hearing before a single judge bench soon.