KCR hoodwinked people: Ex-MP Jithernder Reddy

Karimnagar: Former MP Jithernder Reddy on Tuesday trained his guns against The Chief mnisiter K chandrashekar Rao and criticised that the CM has made Telangana go bankrupt.

Addressing a media conference at his residence in Huzurabad, he said that State has reached a point where the government was unable to pay Aasara pensions even on the 20th day of the month. Old-age pensioners are struggling to buy medicines as they have not received the money.

Many young people have sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana but KCR emptied the treasury and bankrupted the State, he said. 74 engineering colleges closed due to non-payment of fee reimbursement, he added. Rs 76,000 crore was sanctiioned to the State under SOR (state owned revenue). But the government did not pay even a single rupee to the Centre.

Revenue from liquor sales was Rs 4,000 crore in 2004 now it is 36,000 crore as KCR made even a 12-year-old child a drinker, Jithender Reddy alleged. He said that the Employment Guarantee Scheme was funded by the Centre.

The Centre gives funds to Gram Panchayat, Mandal and Zilla Parishads. Mission Bhagiratha, fishlings, sheep and cattle distribution were being implemented with the money given by the Centre. People are not ready to believe in TRS's false campaign against the BJP.

In Huzurnagar TRS promised Rs 150 crore and people there are still looking for the money. Minister T Harish Rao said that he would make Dubbak another Siddipet but forgot after losing the election.

People in Huzurabad were saying that BJP candidate Etala Rajender was their own man and would vote for him in the byelection, Reddy said.

After the Nirmal meeting there was tremendous response to BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would campaign in Huzurabad, he added. BJP leaders Tula Uma, Saibaba, Chandu were present in the press meet.