KCR inaugurates Integrated Collectorate building in Mahbubabad district

Telangana CM KCR inaugurated the integrated collectorate building constructed in Mahabubad District Centre and guided District Collector Sashank to his seat in the presence of Chief Secretary Santi Kumari. They later participated in all religious prayers. KCR likely to address the gathering soon.







Live: CM Sri KCR addressing a public meeting after inaugurating Mahabubabad District Integrated Collectorate Complex.





Earlier, Chief Minister KCR, who reached the office, received the salute from the police. After that started the office and participated in special pujas. Ministers Prashant Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathode, Government Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, MP Kavitha, MLCs Kadiam Srihari, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLAs Shankar Naik, Rajaiah and many BRS public representatives and other leaders participated in this programme.

Prior to the inauguration of the integrated collectorate office, the newly constructed BRS party office was inaugurated by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Later, the chief minister will leave to Bhadradri Kothagudem district and inaugurate the district collectorate and BRS office.