KCR is god surrounded by demons: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Accepting that she had written a letter to her father and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao giving her feedback on the party’s silver jubilee meeting, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday said: “KCR is god, but he is surrounded by demons.”

Talking to the media at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, Kavitha said the issues she had raised in the letter were not her personal but views of the party workers at different levels.

The BRS leader questioned as to how confidential letter could be leaked. “I have toured almost half of the Telangana state. There is no personal agenda behind my tours. I have no grudge against anyone. It is a letter written by me to my father KCR, regarding the feedback I had received from party leaders and Telangana people. I have always written to my father at various stages. Whenever I need to give him feedback, I write to him. This time the letter got leaked. The party should decide how to deal with it,” she explained.

She went on to add: “I have not spoken against KCR garu or party. To strengthen the party in Telangana, a feedback mechanism is necessary.”

The BRS leader said that KCR was the only alternative to the Congress and BJP in the state. “Congress and BJP have done nothing for Telangana and the leadership of KCR is necessary for the betterment of Telangana,” she said.

Kavitha expressed confidence that small loopholes in the party would be corrected soon. She underlined the need for identifying and removing those who are working against party’s interests.