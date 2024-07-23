KCR may attend budget session, BRS has many aces up its sleeve

Hyderabad: The BRS chief, K Chandrashekar Rao, is likely to attend the budget sessions of the Assembly starting on Tuesday.

Questions were raised about whether Rao would attend the Assembly, as he had skipped the last two sessions because of rest post-injury. He has convened a meeting of the legislature party at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon after the House adjournment.

The Assembly is slated to sit, pay condolences to the past members, and adjourn later. When asked whether he would attend the House, senior leader T Harish Rao quipped, ‘Let there be some suspense on this’.

However, sources said that KCR would attend the sessions. The party is gearing up to take up several public issues in the House; they will be discussed in the BRSLP meeting on Tuesday. According to a senior leader, party MLAs would raise issues like guarantees given by the government to the unemployed, crackdowns on job-seekers who protested for the release of job calendars, failure to maintain law and order, suicides of handloom workers, and government negligence.

The BRS legislators will be pitching for providing legality and also demanding the implementation of the six guarantees. They will also raise the issue of restrictions on the implementation of farmer loan waivers, as farmers are put at a loss with so many conditions. They will raise the government’s failure to pay bonuses in addition to the MSP for crops, as farmers are facing difficulties due to delays in the payment of insurance. The MLAs will be countering the government's laxity in the release of funds to villages and towns, improper sanitation management or lagging public health, and problems faced by students owing to the delay in the release of fee reimbursement dues. There is a possibility to mention some more issues in the BRSLP meeting, considering the suggestions of members, the leader said.