KCR meets Jeeyar seeking advice on Yadadri temple inauguration

Hyderabad: While awaiting confirmation from the President and Prime Minister of India for the inauguration of renovated and reconstructed new temple of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, the State government is going ahead with necessary arrangements for the event which is likely to be held either during the end of November or in the first week of December.



As part of this exercise, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday called on Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy at the latter's ashram in the city and sought his guidance over the programme schedule and the rituals to be performed during the inauguration. All rituals to consecrate the deity and the temple would be done under the supervision of Jeeyar Swamy.

The government proposes to invite at least 1,000 noted people, including political leaders, corporate heads, religious scholars and some Seers of the noted Peethams in the country for the event.

Officials of the Endowments Department have been asked to make necessary arrangements for the stay and security of the VVIPs.