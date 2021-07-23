KCR stopped distribution of pensions, ration cards

Karimnagar: Former Health Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender on Thursday charged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao being solely responsible for not issuing ration cards and pensions to the eligible for the past three years.

Eatala's padayatra entered fourth day on Thursday. Addressing a public meeting at Vavilala village in Jammikunta mandal, he said that he pleaded with Chief Minister several times for making Vavilala as mandal. "He gave word to create Vavilala as mandal. But, did not deliver on the same," he added.

The BJP leader said that being a Minister, he did not stop any work which was within his ministry's purview and did not do which were not within his hands. "Distribution of ration cards and pensions was not in my hands. I could not do anything. Being a Minister, I had asked the Chief Minister for the same. But, it was the CM who stalled distribution of pensions and ration cards," he said.

However, he sanctioned 11,000 pensions ahead of Huzurabad bypoll and his resignation has forced him to sanction 4.25 lakh ration cards, he said.

The former Huzurabad MLA said that never objected to schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Sheep distribution etc. But, he had only objected to the distribution of public money to the real estate traders and wealthy under the garb of Rythu Bandhu. This made the Chief Minister angry, he pointed out.

He also alleged the TRS chief had provided funds to the Congress candidates to defeat him in the 2018 assembly elections. However, the peoples' support had defeated the conspiracy of the TRS chief and made him win the Huzurabad assembly seat, he said.

Eatala said that he had taken out the padayatra to meet people and to share the hardships he was subjected to by the ruling TRS. "I have resolved to continue the padayatra rain or shine to meet you and share the painful moments I was subjected to for the past three years," he said.

Adding that Dalit Bandhu and distribution of sheep schemes were launched for votes, he appealed to the people of Huzurabad to defeat the evil TRS and stand by his side and support him in the ensuing bypoll.