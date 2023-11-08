  • Menu
KCR to file nominations on Thursday

BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will file nominations as BRS candidate from Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly Constituencies tomorrow ( Thursday, November 9).

CM KCR will file nomination papers in Gajwel at 11 am followed by Kamareddy at 2 pm. After that, the BRS Supremo will address a public meeting in Kamareddy.

