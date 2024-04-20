KCR to kickstart his bus yatra from April 22

Hyderabad: The BRS chief, K Chandrashekar Rao, would start his bus yatra from April 22, starting either from Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district or from Warangal.

He is likely to carry on the yatra continuously for three weeks, spending day and night in his caravan vehicle touring villages.

According to sources, after giving away the B-forms to the party candidates, the BRS chief is now getting ready for the campaign, and as part of this, he will be addressing a roadshow.

The BRS chief is holding a meeting with the important leaders to prepare a road map for the bus yatra, which is being attended by senior leaders like KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, and others. The BRS chief would be covering as many as 90 segments during this bus yatra.

A senior leader of the party said that KCR would be on the move continuously for the next three weeks, where he would not only address the public in roadshows and meetings but also meet farmers and cross-sections of people in the villages to inquire about their problems, especially under the new government. He has already asked the party leaders to take up postcard agitation against the government for failing to implement the promises.

The BRS chief may not take up roadshows in the city and entrust the responsibility to the party’s working president, Rama Rao.

KCR had already decided that he would not be having too many big public meetings and would be restricting himself to road shows and corner meetings in towns and villages to reach out to the masses. During the November Assembly elections, he addressed over 80 public meetings. Leaders said that the party would be holding big meetings in big towns like Mahabubnagar and Khammam.

Meanwhile, the party leaders approached the Election Commission about giving permission to the bus yatra by the BRS chief. The party’s senior leader, Vasudeva Reddy, met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Vikas Raj, and requested security for the yatra.

He said that the authorities should identify sensitive areas and deploy central forces. “The Congress workers are attacking our social media warriors and tearing down the flexis of the party.

The miscreants tore down the flexis in public meeting places like Chevella, Zaheerabad, and Medak constituencies. The EC

should ensure the elections are held peacefully,” said Vasudeva Reddy.