KCR to lead the pack of BRS star campaigners for JH polls

The main opposition BRS on Tuesday released the list of its star campaigners with party chief K Chandrashekar Rao to lead the campaign in the forthcoming by- election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

The party has submitted the list to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), which approved the list. The MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former legislators and other party leaders have been named in the campaign list.

The 40 campaigners, who will be campaigning on behalf of the party include former Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, former ministers and MLAs KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, T Srinivas Yadav, V Prashanth Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, P Sabita Indra Reddy and S Niranjan Reddy. Other former ministers include Mahmood Ali, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, V Srinivas Goud and Koppula Eshwar.

Along with former Deputy Speakers T Padma Rao Goud and Padma Devender Reddy, MLAs M Krishna Rao, KP Vivekananda Goud, D Sudheer Reddy, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Kaushik Reddy, Chamakura Mallareddy, Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Anil Jadhav, Bandaru Lakshma Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Mutha Gopal and Chinta Prabhakar are also in the list of star campaigners.

According to the party leaders, the local leaders in the Jubilee Hills wanted KCR to take up campaign in the by-election. In a recent meeting in the war room, the leaders requested KTR to bring the BRS chief to the campaign. Responding to this, KTR said he would talk to KCR and bring him in the campaign stating that he, too, wanted the BRS chief to campaign in the by-election. The MLCs include Dasoju Sravan, Shambipur Raju, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Tatha Madhusudhan, L Ramana and Takkelapalli Ravinder Rao. MP Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra, former MLAs Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Shakeel Amir Mohammed, former Chairman Ravula Sridhar Reddy, and senior leaders RS Praveen Kumar, Sheikh Abdullah Sohail are also included in the list.