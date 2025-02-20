Live
KCR Visits AIG Hospital: Here’s Why
Former CM KCR visits AIG Hospital for a routine check-up and renews his passport ahead of a potential trip to America. Speculation surrounds his family, including granddaughter Alekhya's plans to study in the U.S. and KTR’s role in the party.
Former Chief Minister KCR visited AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, this morning (Thursday, February 20) for a routine medical check-up, accompanied by his wife. KCR, who is planning a trip to America, went to AIG for medical tests.
In addition, he visited the Secunderabad Regional Passport Office yesterday (Wednesday) to renew his passport. Rumors suggest that KCR's granddaughter, Alekhya, is preparing to move to America after securing a seat there.
She has reportedly renewed her passport, switching from a diplomatic to a regular one. KTR’s son, Himanshu, who studied in America, is now in Singapore. It’s believed his frequent visits to India upset his grandfather, which led to his move.
Given these developments, KCR may visit Singapore to spend time with Himanshu. Discussions about his foreign trip are ongoing in BRS circles. His passport renewal has sparked speculation, and KTR may temporarily take over party duties.