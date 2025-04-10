 KCR Visits AIG Hospital in Gachibowli for Routine Health Checkup

BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) visited AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. He traveled to Hyderabad from his farmhouse in Gajwel on April 10. According to his personal staff, he visited the hospital for a general health checkup.

Recently, KCR has been visiting AIG Hospital for medical tests. While he previously sought treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, he now prefers AIG Hospital in Gachibowli for any health-related issues.

It is known that KCR sustained an injury at his farmhouse on December 8, 2023, following the announcement of the assembly election results. In the accident, he injured his leg and underwent knee and hip replacement surgery. He took rest for two to three months following the surgery.

KCR has since resumed participating in party activities sporadically. He attended the Assembly session on March 19, the day the state budget was presented. He is also actively holding a series of meetings with party leaders from various districts at his farmhouse in preparation for the BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations to be held in Warangal.